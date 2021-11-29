Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Britvic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Britvic in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Britvic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Britvic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Britvic has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

