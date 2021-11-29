Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $171.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of ESLT opened at $146.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $162.77.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 150.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.