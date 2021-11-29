Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Shares of AESE stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 64,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AESE. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.