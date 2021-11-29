Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLBT. William Blair initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.19.

CLBT stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at about $10,209,000.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

