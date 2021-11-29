Royal Bank of Canada Trims Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Target Price to $25.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ILPT. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.40.

ILPT opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

