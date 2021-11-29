Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the October 31st total of 270,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
