Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the October 31st total of 270,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

ATXI opened at $1.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.