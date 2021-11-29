Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 173.0% from the October 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.1788 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.