BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Down 57.4% in November

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the October 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BYTE Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. BYTE Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 65,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 6.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

