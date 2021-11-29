Nord/LB Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €22.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GYC. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.30 ($31.02) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.87 ($28.26).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €21.18 ($24.07) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.66. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.