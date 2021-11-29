Head-To-Head Analysis: The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) versus Its Competitors

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare The Liberty Braves Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -11.98% -0.31% -0.13% The Liberty Braves Group Competitors 12.48% 18.12% 5.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million -$1.42 billion -37.15 The Liberty Braves Group Competitors $6.68 billion $385.25 million 7.37

The Liberty Braves Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Liberty Braves Group Competitors 239 914 1695 48 2.54

The Liberty Braves Group currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.58%. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 19.37%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group rivals beat The Liberty Braves Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.