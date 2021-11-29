Analysts Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report $16.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.83 million and the lowest is $15.70 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $40.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $107.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.80 million to $107.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $93.90 million, with estimates ranging from $92.09 million to $95.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $54,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,996 shares of company stock valued at $134,004. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 22.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 130.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

VAPO stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $547.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of -1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

