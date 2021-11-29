Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 143,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.24. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.