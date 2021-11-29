Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 143,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
