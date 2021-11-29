Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $3.54 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.