Tecsys (TCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Tecsys to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$33.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.95 million.

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$55.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$808.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.08. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$35.50 and a 12-month high of C$66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

TCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

