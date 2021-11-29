LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LIAN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.58 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIAN opened at $16.00 on Friday. LianBio has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.37.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

