Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular and other rare and metabolic indications. The Company’s product candidate consist SLN124 for the treatment of iron overload disorders; SLN360 for the cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases which are in clinical stage. Silence Therapeutics plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SLN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ SLN opened at $22.00 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

