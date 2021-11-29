United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UBSI. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of UBSI opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after purchasing an additional 315,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Bankshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Bankshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after buying an additional 1,660,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

