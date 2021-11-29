Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ventas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.49.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTR. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $49.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 114.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

