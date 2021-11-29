Analysts Set Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

