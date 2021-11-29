QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $36,644.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock worth $40,408. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

