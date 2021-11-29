Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sims from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SMSMY opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Sims has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.3073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 3.24%.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

