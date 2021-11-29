ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.01. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the second quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

