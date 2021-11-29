Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQUA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 347,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $45.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.