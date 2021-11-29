Mothercare’s (MTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of MTC opened at GBX 19.10 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £107.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.92. Mothercare has a 1 year low of GBX 10.01 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.95 ($0.26).
Mothercare Company Profile
