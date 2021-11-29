Mothercare’s (MTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of MTC opened at GBX 19.10 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £107.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.92. Mothercare has a 1 year low of GBX 10.01 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.95 ($0.26).

Get Mothercare alerts:

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.