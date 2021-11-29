Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTMVY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 16th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $19.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $21.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

