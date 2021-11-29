OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Get OptiNose alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OPTN opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $86.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.86. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 357,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 243,541 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.