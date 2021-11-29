BRP (DOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BRP (TSE:DOO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.24 per share for the quarter.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.69 billion.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$101.77 on Monday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$73.30 and a 52 week high of C$129.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.87. The company has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 3.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOO shares. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.78.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

