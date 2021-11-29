nCino (NCNO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect nCino to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NCNO stock opened at $60.32 on Monday. nCino has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $446,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,214 shares of company stock worth $14,529,809 over the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in nCino in the third quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the third quarter worth about $389,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in nCino by 50.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in nCino by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

