AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Down 92.2% in November

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the October 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRI opened at $2.39 on Monday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agriculture-focused technology company. It intends to operate in the plant based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.