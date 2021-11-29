Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Increases By 335.1%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 335.1% from the October 31st total of 641,200 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $372,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $414,650 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter worth about $289,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALZN stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. Alzamend Neuro has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

