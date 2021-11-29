FY2022 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Lifted by B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:AEO opened at $26.81 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,810 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

