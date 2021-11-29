Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ATSPT opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSPT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $3,423,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 70,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the third quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the third quarter valued at about $4,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

