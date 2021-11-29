Brokers Issue Forecasts for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

ARWR opened at $72.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,295 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

