Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

LON ECO opened at GBX 19.75 ($0.26) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.67. Eco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The stock has a market cap of £39.48 million and a PE ratio of -13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

