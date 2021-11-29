Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.
LON ECO opened at GBX 19.75 ($0.26) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.67. Eco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The stock has a market cap of £39.48 million and a PE ratio of -13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.