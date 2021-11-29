IG Group (LON:IGG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IGG. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.04) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,119 ($14.62).

Shares of IGG stock opened at GBX 772 ($10.09) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 804.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 851.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.41. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73.

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

