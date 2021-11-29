BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BRSD opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.17. BrandShield Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

