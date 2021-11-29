BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
BRSD opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.17. BrandShield Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
