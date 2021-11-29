Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.63) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £46.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. Good Energy Group has a one year low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 320.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 310.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%.

In other Good Energy Group news, insider Rupert Sanderson sold 14,800 shares of Good Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total value of £49,580 ($64,776.59). Also, insider Nigel Pocklington purchased 7,500 shares of Good Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($34,491.77). Insiders have sold a total of 82,480 shares of company stock worth $26,886,880 over the last 90 days.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

