Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
PRTC opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £892.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of GBX 251.25 ($3.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 346.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82.
PureTech Health Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.