Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

PRTC opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £892.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of GBX 251.25 ($3.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 346.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

