Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safestore presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

LON SAFE opened at GBX 1,316 ($17.19) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,167.08. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,349 ($17.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

