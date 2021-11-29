UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 188 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 188 ($2.46) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 171.15 ($2.24).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 109.62 ($1.43) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market capitalization of £30.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

