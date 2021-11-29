Brokerages Anticipate CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. CoreCivic posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 158.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CoreCivic by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

