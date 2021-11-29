AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) vs. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Financial Survey

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AB Volvo (publ) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Volvo (publ) 3 2 1 0 1.67 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.07%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Volvo (publ) $36.89 billion 1.20 $2.11 billion $1.97 11.05 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Volvo (publ) 9.29% 24.31% 6.89% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.7, meaning that its stock price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts. The Volvo Penta segment markets marine and industrial engines. The Group Functions and Other segment encompasses Volvo Group IT and Volvo Group Real Estate. The company was founded by Assar-Thorvald Nathanael-Gabrielsson and Erik Gustaf Larson in 1927 and is headquartered in Goteborg, Sweden.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

