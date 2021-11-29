Science Applications International (SAIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $87.09 on Monday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

