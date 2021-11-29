Esgen Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on November 29th (NASDAQ:ESACU)

Esgen Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ESACU) quiet period will end on Monday, November 29th. Esgen Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Esgen Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ESACU opened at $10.17 on Monday. Esgen Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

