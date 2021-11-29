Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$2.81 per share for the quarter.

TSE RY opened at C$130.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$129.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$102.74 and a 52-week high of C$134.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.87.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total transaction of C$708,900.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$782,294.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

