FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

NYSE BMO opened at $107.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $112.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,641,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

