Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.19.

Shares of LAC opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $50,690,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 787,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 459,703 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

