B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.43.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$45.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$49.32. The firm has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.84.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

