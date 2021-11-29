Context Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:CNTX) Quiet Period To Expire on November 29th

Context Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CNTX) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 29th. Context Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX opened at $5.10 on Monday. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

In other news, CEO Martin A. Lehr bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

