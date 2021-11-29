Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.70 by Barclays

Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENEL. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on Enel in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on Enel in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on Enel in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on Enel in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.10 ($10.34).

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

